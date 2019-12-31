Tomah/Sparta skaters dethroned at Wisconsin Dells Tournament

The defending champion of the Wisconsin Dells Tournament had to settle for a sixth-place finish in 2019. The Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team posted a 1-2 record at the tournament played Dec. 26-28 at Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton.

The Timberwolves opened with an 8-1 loss to McFarland, defeated Holmen/La Crosse Aquinas 9-1 and lost to Greendale 4-1 in the sixth-place game.

Tomah/Sparta won the championship last season but had a challenging opener against McFarland, ranked fourth in Division 2 with an 8-1-0 record. Tomah's John Christen scored the game's first goal midway through the first period, but the lead lasted just 42 seconds before McFarland tied the contest. McFarland went ahead for good less than two minutes later. McFarland outshot the Timberwolves 58-30.

The Timberwolves were clinging to a 2-1 lead against Holmen/Aquinas entering the third period before they unloaded with five goals in the first 5:34 in the final frame. Danny Amberg scored two goals in five seconds during the rally.

Amberg and Christen both scored hat tricks, while Matthew Holtz had three assists.

Christen scored the Timberwovles' only goal against Greendale. Tomah/Sparta outshot Greendale 37-30.