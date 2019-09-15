Sept. 16: Varsity and junior varsity girls golf,, MVC match at Sparta, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: Middle school boys and girls golf at Holmen, 4 p.m.
Sept. 16: Middle school boys and girls cross country at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: Middle school volleyball vs. La Crosse Aquinas, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: Junior varsity football vs. Sparta, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Varsity girls golf at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Inv, 1 p.m.
Sept. 17: Varsity and junior varsity girls tennis at La Crosse Central, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17: Middle school football, seventh-grade scrimmage vs. Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Middle School girls tennis vs. La Crosse Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Varsity and junior varsity boys and girls cross country at Neillsville Inv., 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Middle school volleyball at Winona, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 17: Varsity and junior varsity boys soccer vs. La Crosse Central, 5 p.m.
Sept. 17: Volleyball vs. La Crosse Central. Varsity and varsity reserve 5:30 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: Varsity and junior varsity girls tennis at La Crosse Logan, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Eighth-grade football, scrimmage vs. La Crosse Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Middle school girl tennis vs. La Crosse Aquinas, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Middle school volleyball vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 19: Varsity and junior varsity soccer vs. La Crosse Logan, 5 p.m.
Sept. 19: Freshman football at Holmen, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Volleyball vs. La Crosse Logan. Varsity and varsity reserve 5:30 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Varsity and junior varsity girls golf, MVC meet at Tomah, 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: Varsity football vs. Holmen, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: Varsity, junior varsity and middle school boys and girls cross country at Brookwood Inv., 9 a.m.
Sept. 21: Junior varsity boys soccer at Wisconsin Rapids Inv., 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 21: Varsity boys soccer at Mauston Quadrangular, 11 a.m.
Sept. 23: Varsity girls golf at MVC meet in Viroqua, 9 a.m.
Sept. 23: Middle school boys and girls golf at Sparta Triangular, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23: Middle school volleyball vs. Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: Boys soccer at West Salem. Junior varsity 5 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: Varsity and junior varsity girls tennis at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Sept. 24: Middle school boys and girls cross country at West Salem Inv., 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: Middle school volleyball vs. Holmen, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: Eight-grade football at La Crosse Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 26: Varsity and junior varsity boys soccer vs. Reedsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26: Volleyball at La Crosse Aquinas. Varsity reserve and junior varsity 4:30 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.
Sept. 27: Varsity football at Onalaska, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: Junior varsity girls tennis, Tomah Inv., 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 28: Varsity and junior varsity boys and girls cross country at Reedsburg Inv., 9:30 a.m.
