July 28: Tomah Torpedoes swim meet at West Salem, 8 a.m.
Aug. 4: Tomah Torpedoes home swim meet, Tomah Aquatic Center, 8 a.m.
Aug. 10: Junior varsity girls golf at Holmen Inv., 8 a.m.
Aug. 10: Varsity girls golf at Stevens Point Inv., 8 a.m.
Aug. 10: Varsity and junior varsity football scrimmage vs. Portage, 3 p.m.
Aug. 11: Real Freedom 5K Run/Walk to combat human trafficking, 8:30 a.m., Necedah Lion’s Park. Registration is $30 through July 1 and includes t-shirt. Registration $35 after July 1. To register, visit realwomenreallife.org.
Aug. 11: Norwalk Lions Club Truck and Tractor Pull, noon and 6 p.m., Norwalk Village Park. Tickets are $25 and include both sessions. NTPA Regional National event.
Aug. 13: Varsity and junior varsity girls golf, Tomah Tuneup at Hiawatha Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Aug. 14-15: Varsity girls golf at Wisconsin Dells Inv..
Aug. 15: Junior varsity girls tennis at DeForest Quadrangular, 8:30 a.m.
Aug. 16: Varsity girls tennis at Wisconsin Rapids Triangular (with Reedsburg), 10 a.m.
Aug. 17: Varsity girls golf at Onalaska Inv., 8:30 a.m.
Aug. 17: Varsity football at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Aug. 18: Heart of a Hero 5K Run/Walk at Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center. Races times 7:45 a.m. for hand cycles, 8 a.m. for runners, walkers and wheelchairs, 9 a.m. for kids dash ages 5-11. Advance registration $30, $35 day of race. Goodie bags for those who register before Aug. 5. To register, visit https://www.active.com/tomah-wi/running/distance-running-races/heart-of-a-hero-5k-2018.
Aug. 18: Junior varsity girls, Tomah Inv., 8:30 a.m.
Aug. 18: Varsity boys soccer, scrimmage vs. alumni, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 20: Junior varsity football vs. Mauston, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: Varsity girls golf at Holmen Inv., 9 a.m.
Aug. 21: Varsity and junior varsity girls tennis vs. Onalaska Luther, 9 a.m.
Aug. 21: Boys soccer at Reedsburg. Varsity 4:30 p.m., junior varsity 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 22: Varsity girls tennis vs. Portage (9 a.m.), Mauston (noon), Baraboo (3 p.m.)
Aug. 22: Sparta/Tomah girls co-op swimming and diving at Marshfield Inv., 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.