Tomah students chosen for music festival

Tomah High School students Zaine Daly (12th grade), Aubrey Jungmeyer (10), Trinity Jones (12), Kaitlynn Gigous (9), Andrew Kerr (12), Lucas Salzwedel (10), Christopher Barbach (12), Diana Samuels (12), Daniel Gordon (12), Trevor Gole (12), Bergen Franks (12), Ethan Gole (10), Lauren Kline (10) and Lucas Wilson (9) have been selected to participate in the 35th Annual Bjorling Music Festival at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

The festival is Nov. 6-7 and includes 208 high school musicians from 65 different high schools across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Students were selected for the honor out of hundreds of applicants. For the first time, the festival will also include an honor choir and honor orchestra in addition to the two honor bands.

Over the two-day festival, students will work with faculty in masterclasses, experience performances from several ensembles at Gustavus, as well as rehearse and perform a concert with other outstanding high school musicians. The concert is Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Christ Chapel and is free and open to the public.