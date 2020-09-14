Tomah tennis: Rebuilding ahead of schedule

For a high school girls tennis team that lost 10 seniors from last season, the Tomah Timberwolves enter 2020 very well stocked.
“I was expecting this to be more of a rebuilding year than it has been,” coach Ben Bannan said.
A combination of solid returnees and talented newcomers is keeping the Timberwolves more than competitive this fall. Tomah is coming off an 11-4 dual record last season and a fifth-place finish in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
The team’s early success has Bannan and his girls adjusting their goals for 2020.
“At some point in time, I was thinking our goal was just getting better at tennis, but they’ve already exceeded my expectations,” Bannan said.
It helps that the Timberwolves have six letterwinners returning, including an experienced group playing singles.
The singles unit is led by junior Cadence Thomson, who starts her third season on the varsity and returns for her second season at number-one singles. Bannan said Thomson is a steady athlete who can handle competing against the area’s top players.
“She’s very consistent with her shots and is working hard at getting more power,” Bannan said.
Junior Sabin Steinhoff switches from varsity doubles to fill the number-three singles spot, and junior Macy Arch returns at number-four doubles.
The number-one double teams consists of fourth-year varsity senior Deidre Martin and senior newcomer Jenna Hausman. Martin advanced to last year’s MVC title match with senior partner Morgan Arch.
Bannan said Martin is a very aggressive player at the net.
“She has that mentality to go get it,” Bannan said. “If you float one up to her, you know what’s going to happen.”
Hausman is playing her first season of tennis, but she’s a natural athlete with varsity experience at hockey and cross country.
“Jenna has picked up things really fast,” Bannan said.
Tomah’s other fourth-year varsity senior, Kendra Lene, teams up with senior Sydney Schroeder at number-two doubles, while junior Moriah Murray and freshman Makenzie Kohn form the number-three doubles team.
The rest of the roster includes:
Juniors—Chesnee Klinkner, Keyanna Klinkner.
Freshmen—Marie Bannan, Ella Haskamp, Kendra Seering, Makayla Ueeck.
The season is being played in the shadow of COVID-19, but the pandemic has impacted tennis less than any other sport. The season started only one week late, and Mississippi Valley Conference rivals La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan are the only two area schools not fielding teams this fall.
The biggest on-the-court adjustments is that girls don’t exchange tennis balls during matches.
“Now we play with four balls instead of two,” Bannan said. “One of the great things about tennis is you’re outdoors and you’re naturally six feet apart.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
