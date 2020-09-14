Tomah tennis: Rebuilding ahead of schedule

For a high school girls tennis team that lost 10 seniors from last season, the Tomah Timberwolves enter 2020 very well stocked.

“I was expecting this to be more of a rebuilding year than it has been,” coach Ben Bannan said.

A combination of solid returnees and talented newcomers is keeping the Timberwolves more than competitive this fall. Tomah is coming off an 11-4 dual record last season and a fifth-place finish in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

The team’s early success has Bannan and his girls adjusting their goals for 2020.

“At some point in time, I was thinking our goal was just getting better at tennis, but they’ve already exceeded my expectations,” Bannan said.

It helps that the Timberwolves have six letterwinners returning, including an experienced group playing singles.

The singles unit is led by junior Cadence Thomson, who starts her third season on the varsity and returns for her second season at number-one singles. Bannan said Thomson is a steady athlete who can handle competing against the area’s top players.

“She’s very consistent with her shots and is working hard at getting more power,” Bannan said.