It's Tuesday evening, Aug. 21, and August is slowly slipping away from us; only one more Tuesday in the month is all that's left.
It's 65 degrees on the truck thermometer and high clouds but overcast with a look of clearing off to the west. There's a gentle breeze as trees were slightly moving their branches and leaves.
The only wildlife was lots of sandhill cranes out in Helming's field east of Hwy. O north of Peardot crossing. I thought maybe at the far end I saw a turkey or two out in the field.
As I arrived, shooters were well under way on the skeet range as we have four squads tonight with 14 shooters, of which four were youth, shoot 20 lines, five by the youth.
Top Gun was shared by the extreme tonight as the old shooter, Kevin "Jumping Twinkle Toes" Edwards, and youth (almost our youngest) shooter Bruce Rezin both shot 24 of 25s, both almost perfect rounds. Kevin has shot lots of 24s, but I think this is Bruce's first 24 − very good shooting for a youth. I'm sure 25s are close by for him.
Twenty-three of 25 went to Kevin Edwards and Gary Mittelstaedt, and Gary also had a 22.
Twenty-one of 25 went to Andrew Cottrill and another youth shooter who's shooting good, Mason Morphey, with his 21.
We had two 20s and four 18s to round out the better scores tonight.
The 5-stand only had two squads record their scores tonight with others doing just practice shooting at targets.
We had eight shooters, of which two were youth, shoot nine lines, and two were by the youth.
Twenty-three of 25s was shot by Jacob Brown for Top Gun tonight at 5-stand, followed by 20s from Matt Rezin and Mike "Brownie" Brown. We also had two 17s for our better scores of the evening.
We didn't shoot a lot tonight as you can see by the scores, but we had fun for what we did.
To the clubhouse
With the shooting over, we all went up to the clubhouse, and Thad Foss had a large pan of veggies to serve with ranch dressing on the side. He also had sliced tomatoes in a bowl and another bowl with the words "hot peppers" on it with peppers in it that looked like normal green peppers, but as he advertised they were hot to me.
Thad also had pulled pork from the deep freeze that he warmed up at the club and added some BBQ sauce to that. It was very good for everyone. He also got the deep fryer going and did up some pre-cut and seasoned french fries. Some of his veggies were zucchini, cherry tomatoes, Mexican tomatoes, regular tomatoes, green peppers and summer squash − all from his garden. Thanks, Thad. All was excellent, and we really appreciate your efforts for us.
Bill Krueger had some of his famous chocolate cake left from last week to finish off tonight, and we did. That is always some of the most delicious and moist chocolate cake ever. Thanks, Bill.
Talk tonight centered around Wyoming antelope and Canada moose hunting trips coming up as well as musky fishing here and in Canada. Until next week, see ya all.
