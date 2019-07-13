2019
Date High Low Precip.
June 23 73 63 .49 in. rn.
June 24 72 59 .03 in. rn.
June 25 82 61
June 26 84 59
June 27 85 64 1.78 in. rn.
June 28 86 65
June 29 93 68
June 30 82 65 .79 in. rn.
July 1 86 68 .63 in. rn.
July 2 82 66
2018
Date High Low
June 23 83 62
June 24 85 62
June 25 78 63
June 26 70 63
June 27 79 61
June 28 86 69
June 29 94 77
June 30 94 67
July 1 84 59
July 2 87 64
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.