2019

Date High Low Precip.

June 23 73 63 .49 in. rn.

June 24 72 59 .03 in. rn.

June 25 82 61

June 26 84 59

June 27 85 64 1.78 in. rn.

June 28 86 65

June 29 93 68

June 30 82 65 .79 in. rn.

July 1 86 68 .63 in. rn.

July 2 82 66

2018

Date High Low

June 23 83 62

June 24 85 62

June 25 78 63

June 26 70 63

June 27 79 61

June 28 86 69

June 29 94 77

June 30 94 67

July 1 84 59

July 2 87 64

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

