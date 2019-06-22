2019
Date;High;Low;Precip
May 8;47;41;.87 in. rn.
May 9;48;37;.001 in. rn.
May 10;59;38
May 11;60;36;.001. in. rn.
May 12;61;35
May 13;69;45
May 14;72;53;.51
May 15;77;55
May 16;82;54
May 17;62;45;.26 in. run.
May 18;55;45;.67 in. rn.
May 19;51;39;.14 in. rn.
May 20;62;42
May 21: 56;45;.47 in. rn.
May 22;77;50;.001 in. rn.
May 23:64;51;.27 in. rn.
May 24;66;48;1.15 in. rn.
May 25;78;52
May 26;78;55
May 27;59;52;1,78 in. rn.
2018
Date;High;Low
May 8;80;55
May 9;60;53
May 10;64;37
May 11;44;36
May 12;60;42
May 13;67;46
May 14;74;57
May 15;80;54
May 16;84'58
May 17;76;48
May 18;81;54
May 19;78;47
May 20;62;47
May 21;58;51
May 22;65;51
May 23;80;54
May 24;87;69
May 25;86;60
May 26;92;69
May 27;96;66
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.