2018 Date High Low Precip
July 25 82 59
July 26 70 56 .07 in. rn.
July 27 74 54
July 28 78 55
July 29 82 56
July 30 84 56
July 31 86 62
2017
High Low Precip
July 25 77 65
July 26 81 62
July 27 86 62
July 28 82 57
July 29 86 62
July 30 86 67
July 31 84 62
