2018 Date High Low Precip

July 25 82 59

July 26 70 56 .07 in. rn.

July 27 74 54

July 28 78 55

July 29 82 56

July 30 84 56

July 31 86 62

2017

High Low Precip

July 25 77 65

July 26 81 62

July 27 86 62

July 28 82 57

July 29 86 62

July 30 86 67

July 31 84 62

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

