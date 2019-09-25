When expectations suddenly confronted the Tomah High School girls golf team, coach Tonya Gnewikow's girls didn't back down.
The Timberwolves finished the job they started six weeks ago by putting the finishing touches on a Mississippi Valley Conference championship at the 18-hole finale Monday at Viroqua Hills Golf Club.
Tomah finished first, the sixth time in seven MVC outings that the Timberwolves took the top spot. Tomah clinched its first conference championship in any sport since the Timberwolves won the girls golf title in 2014.
Gnewikow said the team exceeded her expectations, and her golfers adjusted their goals upward as the season progressed.
"I knew we had a good young team in," Gnewikow said. "However, I was pleasantly surprised to see just how good they truly are. These ladies have set so many milestones throughout the season. It will be fun to see how much we can push those limits the next few years.
Sophomore Sophie Pokela nailed down the league's player of the year award by shooting an 87, one stroke behind Onalaska's Allison Balduzzi. Pokela was the medalist only once during the MVC season but was the league's most consistent golfer.
Gnewikow is proud of how several girls rotated as Tomah's top golfer. Three different Tomah golfers were MVC medalists this season.
"We have had multiple different winners throughout the season," Gnewikow said. "I love ... how our team really works well together."
All six Tomah golfers finished in the top eight. Tomah's Brin Neumann was third was an 88, Sarah Peterson was fourth with a 93, Jayda Zhu tied for fifth with a 94 and Amelia Zingler was eighth with a 97.
Team scores: Tomah 372, Onalaska 378, Holmen 444, Sparta 464, La Crosse Aquinas 523, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan incomplete.
WIAA tournament action begins Wednesday, Oct. 2, when the Timberwolves travel to a Division 1 Regional at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Tomah and Wisconsin Rapids will be joined by Central/Logan, Holmen, Marshfield, Onalaska, Stevens Point and Westby/Viroqua.
The top four teams and top three individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the Sectional Monday, Oct. 7 at Stevens Point Country Club.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC GIRLS GOLF
Final 2019 standings
Tomah;88
Onalaska;77
Holmen;58
Sparta;44
Aquinas;33
Central/Logan;15
INDIVIDUALS
Pokela (T);91
Nguyen (O);86
Balduzzi (O);81
Neumann (T);80.5
Zingler (T);79.5
Peterson (T);73
J. Zhu (T);62
Bronston (O);54.5
McGarry (O);44.5
H. Zhu (T);41
