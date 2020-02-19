Tomah woman accused of child neglect

A 33-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for neglecting a child after police were called to a town of La Grange residence Jan. 13.

According to the report, Amber L. Gilbertson had fallen into an extreme state of intoxication while at home alone with an infant child. A person who had arrived at the residence to check up on Gilbertson found her passed out on a couch. The person awakened Gilbertson by shaking her. She attempted to stand up but fell against a wall and struck her head.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The report said there was a nearly empty bottle of vodka in the residence and that Gilbertson, who was 20 weeks pregnant, admitted the bottle was full when she began consuming it. She refused to sign a medical release form or submit to a preliminary breath test. She was transported to Tomah Health and repeatedly told medical staff that she should be allowed to leave and go home. She couldn't explain why she was drinking but acknowledged the dangers of consuming alcohol while pregnant.

Monroe County Human Services arranged for a protective plan for the infant that placed the child in the care of another person. The report says no specific harm to the child occurred.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.