Tomah woman accused of sticking pistol in person's mouth

A 41-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a Dec. 21 incident involving a firearm.

Christine Boyer was referred for recklessly endangering safety and non-aggravated battery.

Police were called to a North Street residence, where a man told police that Boyer grabbed his hair, pushed his head back and forced a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol into his mouth. He responded by grabbing Boyer by the face and shoving her backward. The man provided police with the pistol and a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition.

The report says the man had an injured lip. He believed Boyer had also been injured during the altercation and called for an ambulance. He said Boyer drove away from the residence after finding out police had been contacted.

Boyer was pulled over a short time later. When asked if there had been a disturbance at the residence, she reportedly replied, “yes and no” and continued to offer vague answers about the incident.

When asked about guns at the residence, she replied, “we have them handy” and that she always has a weapon ready to go by the nightstand. The report says she admitted to pointing the weapon at the man. She said the gun got close to his mouth but added “the clip was out of it.”

Boyer was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

