The Tomah High School wrestling team opened the 2018-19 season by winning three of five matches at the Wausau West Dual Invitational.
The Timberwolves produced three undefeated wrestlers at the meet. Nate Boulton, Marques Fritsche and Jairon Pierce all went 5-0 on the day, and none of their victories came via forfeit.
It was a good day of wrestling for the Timberwolves, who paired off against four opponents that filled nearly all their weight classes. The Timberwolves gained only two forfeits in five matches.
"The kids wrestled well for the first meet of the season," Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said.
Tomah wrestled without a 106-pounder, and the Timberwolves were without senior Dawson Lambert, a two-time state tournament qualifier. Lambert is expected to wrestle at 120 pounds.
The Timberwolves return to action Saturday, Dec. 8, when they host the Tomah Scramble starting at 9:30 a.m. at Tomah High School. The field includes Baraboo, Caledonia (Minnesota), Cashton, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Lancaster, Mauston, Mosinee, Osseo-Fairchild, Eau Claire Regis, Richland Center, Royall, West Salem and Westby.
