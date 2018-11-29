For years, the Tomah High School wrestling team has been built for dual matches, and 2018-19 appears no different.
The Timberwolves have only one dominant wrestler but more than a dozen athletes capable of winning more than they lose at the varsity level.
Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said some young wrestlers will need to step up for Tomah to match last year’s 18-4 dual mark (4-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference).
“I feel we can be competitive, but it depnds on how our weights fill out where we don’t have experience,” Von Haden said.
The foundation of the team is Dawson Lambert, a two-time WIAA state tournament qualifier, who posted at 38-5 record last year. After wrestling at 113 pounds last year, he moves up to 120.
“He’s a solid wrestler and always tough to beat,” Von Haden said.
Lambert’s move to 120 leaves the Timberwolves thin at the lightest two weights. Sophomore Caden Griffin will wrestle at 106 if he can make weight. If not, he’ll battle freshman Caleb Pollack for the 113 slot. Griffin and Pollack are the only two in the 106/113 mix.
It’s possible Lambert could wrestle an occasional dual at 126, which could open varsity time for sophomore Hayden Peters or freshman Logan Boulton.
The rest of the roster:
126—Letterwinner Braden Bemis, a junior, returns at a deep weight that also includes junior Brody Foss and freshmen Austin Finnigan and Harrison Sherman.
132—Two-year letterwinner Nate Boulton, a junior, returns. He posted a 32-12 record last season. The backups are sophomoe Bodee Littlegeorge and freshman Jeremiah Batchelor.
138—A newcomer likely takes the spot with junior Rudy Aguinaga, sophomore Joey Fowler and freshman Tanner Griffin the candidates.
145—Owen Walters, a junior and two-year letterwinner, moves up a weight. He was 22-18 wrestling at mostly 138 last season.
152—Junior Austin Arttus, sophomore Dakota Myers and freshman Sam Linzmeier are the contenders for a wide-open spot. Myers is the only one who wrestled any varsity last season.
160—Junior Marques Fritsche posted a 33-13 record at 160 last season and is the clear frontrunner. Sophomore Tanner Carlson and freshman Ethan Burch are in reserve.
170—Junior letterwinner Jairon Pierce is recovered from an injury that ended his football season and is the leading candidate. He’ll be challenged by sophomore Thor Lass.
182—A newcomer will fill the slot − with junior Connor Perry or sophomores Jacob Roberts or Brock Greathouse.
195—Kaden Hericks, a senior letterwinner, is back after posting a 27-13 record last season.
220—The Timberwolves suffered a tough break when two-year letterwinner Angel Burkhalter suffered a football injury that also wiped out his senior season of wrestling. He’ll be replaced by senior Dylan Burkwalt or junior Colby Von Haden.
285—Returning letterwinner Hayden Larson, a junior, leads a deep group that includes senior Jake Carmichael and sophomores Willie Bowie and Chase McIntosh.
Von Haden likes his depth in the heavier weights.
“We’ve got quite a few big guys, and they’ll push each other,” Von Haden said.
Von Haden’s goal for the season is to maintain dual excellence and send more than one wrestler to the state meet.
“We want to improve during the season,” Von Haden said. “Hopefully we’ll get a few more kids in the mix to qualify for state.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC wrestling
(Final 2018-19 standings)
Holmen;5-0
Tomah;4-1
Sparta;3-2
Aquinas;2-3
Central/Logan;1-4
Onalaska/Onalaska Luther;0-5
