Alfred J. Riley, 86, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Tomah.
Alfred was born Nov. 28, 1931, and grew up in Viroqua. Alfred enlisted in the U.S. Army for several years, until his mother became quite ill. He then returned home to take care of her. His family owned a large organic farming business which Alfred loved working on. Gardening was a hobby that stuck with him for most of his life.
Alfred’s faith was very important to him. He found comfort in the scriptures. Alfred could be found almost daily at another favorite place, the Tomah Veteran’s Administration. He loved walking the halls and enjoyed the camaraderie he had with staff and fellow veterans there.
Alfred is survived by his family and friends that he has made at the VA and in and around Tomah.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate.
The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.