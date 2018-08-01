Arlys M. Caldwell nee Gerke, 95, of Tomah passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Greenfield House.
She was born Dec. 23, 1922, to John and Mabel (Matzke) Gerke. After graduating Tomah High School, Arlys was employed at Fort McCoy, where she met and later married, Audra Caldwell, they moved to Moline, Ill., and raised their five children.
After moving back to Tomah, she served as the housekeeper for Father Hilleshiem for 22 years. Arlys was active in the church and school. She was a member of the church choir, quilting club and was a good seamstress. Arlys taught herself how to play the steel guitar, accordion, organ and piano. She would play piano at the Tomah Care Center, where she was a volunteer.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Sandra (Donald) Massa, Erie, Ill., Patricia Bettis, Moline, son, William Caldwell, Moline: 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Karras, Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Patricia Gerke, Menominee Falls, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons; Richard and Michael Caldwell; sister, Carol Farmer; brothers, Raymond, Jack and Tom Gerke.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard W. Gilles will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 9:30 a.m.until the time of services Saturday at the church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Missy, Stacy and all the staff at the Greenfield House, for the excellent care that was given to Arlys. She couldn’t have asked for a better home away for home to spend her finals years. The family would also like to thank Ardeen Farmer for all of her support and assistance through years.