LOUDON, Tenn. — Barbara Ann Ericson, 82, of Loudon passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Barbara was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Iron Mountain, Mich., and later moved to Racine, Wis., where she graduated from high school.
Robert and Barbara Ericson lived in Tomah for 10 years, from 1970 to 1980, where Mr. Ericson served as Tomah High School principal.
She is pre-deceased by her infant sister, Beverly, whom she never had the privilege of knowing; and her brother, Keith Sheggrud of Charlotte, N.C; her parents, Martha and Larry Sheggrud of Ripon, Wis., also preceded her.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob; and her younger brother, Darryl and wife, Judy of Fort Wayne, Ind.; she is also survived by her oldest son, Kevin of South Bend, Ind., along with his wife, Lisa and their children, Alyssa, Anders (wife, Bethany), Elly and Zac; also surviving is her middle son, Scott of Nashville, Tenn., along with his wife, Laurie and their children, John, Brian and Kaycie; in addition, she is survived by her youngest son, Todd of Star Prairie, Wis., along with his wife, Janet and their children, Megan (husband, Drew and son, Elijah), Shannon and Ryan (wife, Alexa).
Barbara was a dedicated mother and homemaker. Throughout her married life she worked a variety of administrative jobs including 11 years as assistant director of auxiliary services at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital, in Wisconsin. She was also an active volunteer. For over 13 years she, along with her husband, Bob, volunteered in Florida, at a non-profit/non-denominational organization providing temporary housing for evangelical missionaries. Up until her passing, she volunteered at Fort Loudon Medical Center and The Good Neighbor Shoppe.
Barb was an avid quilter, greeting card maker and dabbled in a variety of crafts. She was also very active and enjoyed walks, biking and cross-country skiing. She especially loved hiking, whether in the Smoky Mountains, alongside it’s beautiful streams or on the white sands of Florida beaches. She thoroughly loved to travel and made many trips throughout the States and world-wide by car, RV, plane or boat. She treasured the annual family gatherings at Forest Springs Camp and Conference Center, as well as the annual Thanksgiving holiday, with all of her children and grandchildren!
Barb immensely enjoyed being with people. She and Bob were often with friends at shows, concerts and local excursions. She was a fantastic host and often invited friends to their home for meals, games, cards or just good fellowship. Barb will be sorely missed by many of her dear friends and family!
Most importantly, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and had a strong testimony serving the Kingdom of God, both in her church and her community. She participated in and taught, numerous Bible studies.
In lieu of flowers, gift donations are welcome at Forest Springs Camp & Conference Center, N8890 Forest Lane, Westboro, Wis., 54990. www.forestsprings.us/donate.