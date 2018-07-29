TOMAH/KENDALL — David E. Scheppa, 75, of Tomah and formerly of Kendall, died Saturday, July 27, 2018, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.