A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Dean Handy, 83, of Tomah passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Cranberry Court Assisted Living facility, while briefly on hospice.
He was born Jan. 19, 1935, to Floyd and Fern (Thompson) Handy at their family home in Valley Junction. Following his graduation from Tomah High School in 1953, he entered the Army in 1954 and served in Alaska, for two years. On May 11, 1957, he was united in marriage to Helen E. Von Haden, who is currently on hospice. Dean worked at Fort McCoy for 30 years and retired as a heavy equipment foreman.
Dean was a kind, giving and loving family man; he enjoyed spending time with his wife of 61 years, as well as spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He found peace and comfort at a family cabin near Necedah, Wis. Dean enjoyed camping and deer hunting with family.
Dean had a giving heart and was always willing to help family, friends, neighbors, or anyone who may need a genuine “handyman.” He was a Jack of all trades and gifted in the ability to solve any mechanical problem. He enjoyed restoring old cars and tinkering with anything broken. He never backed away from a home improvement project, was never satisfied until a job was complete and found joy in assisting others.
Dean will be truly missed by all of his family. He provided support and love with a gentle demeanor and a kind manner. He loved his family with all of his heart and was genuinely loved back.
He is survived by his wife, Helen, of Tomah; his sons-in-law, Mark Gibson, of Warrens and Scott Zingler, of Albuquerque, N.M.; four grandchildren, Jana (Jon) Knapp, of Warrens, Ben Gibson, of Warrens, Jake Zingler, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kailee (Randy) VanWhy, of Chicago; and three great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Emmalyn Koboski and Maxton Knapp, all of Warrens; brothers and sisters, Majorie Gosciniak of Wisconsin, Juanita Wenninger of Kansas, Carol Schmig of Pennsylvania, Richard “Buzz” (Donna) Handy of Tomah, Linda (Tim) Higbee of Baraboo, Wis.; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Handy of Wisconsin and Linda Handy of Wyville; many special nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Vicki Gibson and Cindy Zingler; parents, Floyd and Fern; brothers, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Fred “Fritz” (Ruth) Handy, Floyd Jr. “Bud” (Lorraine) Handy, Ronald Handy, Russell Handy, Rodney Schmig and Al Wenninger.
Services will be held at a later date in order to accompany his ailing wife.
The family would greatly like to thank the staff and faculty at Cranberry Court, who have gone above and beyond in caring for Dean and Helen during this difficult time. Their devotion and attention have been greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.