Donald Lyle Forsythe, 72 of Tomah died Monday, July 23, 2018, at the King Veterans Home in King, Wis.
He was born to Verlin and Laura (Clay) Forsythe at home in Wyeville. He was a member of the Tomah Senior High School 1964. He was united in marriage to Sandy Abbs Feb 3, 1973. To this union a son, Brian and a daughter, Shannon were born. On Jan. 9, 1999, he was united in marriage to Gerry Fish Gunderson at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah.
Don worked for Caps Distribution, Union Camp, Ocean Spray and worked in real estate. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served overseas in Vietnam and Laos. He flew 120 reconnaissance missions. He was member of the Grassman Larsen Sowle Senz American Legion Post #201 and the Curtis McNutt VFW Post #301, and a member of the DAV. Don was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed fishing, taking fishing trips to Canada, South Dakota and the Lake of the Woods. Hunting was a family tradition; he taught his daughter to hunt. In recent years, his stepsons helped build a hunting stand for him that he could get into easily. He liked to cheer for and watch the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. His dog, Jille, was his pride and Joy. He was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church and always enjoyed scooping ice cream for the the 4th of July social. Don was a people person, he was known for his quick wit, teasing and being teased. He loved to talk and was proud of knowing everyone. He was a proud grandfather, who loved his grandchildren very much.
He is survived by his wife, Gerry of Tomah; a son, Brian of Tomah; a daughter, Shannon (special friend, Jeff Jost) of Waterford; two stepsons, John (Kim) Gunderson of Fall Creek and Gary (Karen) Gunderson of Abbotsford; a grandson, Ian Forsythe; a granddaughter, Madison Forsythe; stepgrandchildren, Megan (special friend, Nolan Brand), Shawn, Morgan, Brooklyn, Jamie, Sadie and Ryan Gunderson; great-granddaughter, Aurielle: Three brothers, Kenneth (Carol) of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., John (Cindy) of Waupun, Wis., and Jim (Karoleen) of Wisconsin Dells; two sisters, Carole Hart of Tomah and Ellen (Clint) MacKinney of St. Joseph, Minn.; his mother-in-law, Ione Fish of Tomah; sisters-in-law, Donna (Don) Friedl, Carol (Greg) Betthauser, Mary (Danny) Shutter all of Tomah; and a brother-in-law, David (Kim) Fish of La Crosse; many nieces, nephews, and other relative and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Royce Hart; his father-in-law, Donald Fish; and a nephew, Bryan Betthauser.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 30, at the First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave. The Rev. Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.