Grace Pierce, 75, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at the Serenity House in Tomah.
She was born July 18, 1943, to Robert and Gertrude (Kewit) Giraud in Sparta. She was a 1961 graduate of Tomah High School.
Grace was united in marriage Aug. 26, 1961, to Duaine “Black” Pierce at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church at Ridgeville. To this union five children were born, Robert, Jeannine, James, Michael and Sara.
Together Grace and Black farmed the family farm for most of their lives. She was a great cook and found great joy feeding her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, cheering for the Green Bay Packers and socializing. More than anything, Grace loved her family.
She is survived by her children, Robert (special friend, Angie) Pierce of Millston, Jeannine (Bruce) Miller of Tomah, James (Karen) Pierce of Tomah, Michael (Kaye) Pierce of Warrens and Sara (Keith) Smith of Tomah; grandchildren, Brittany, Derek and Kasey Pierce, Thomas (fiance’, Katie) Miller, Taylor and Jesse Smith; brothers-in-law, Norman “Woody” (Lorraine) Pierce of Warrens and Eugene “Buck” (Mary) Pierce of Tomah; a sisters-in-law, Myrna Giraud of Tomah and Arliss (Kjell) Oliversen of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; many cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gertrude Kewit Giraud; husband, Duaine “Black” Pierce; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Loren Sr. and Bertha Pierce; a brother, Dowaine Giraud; brothers-in-law, Loren Pierce Jr., Ronald “Whitie” Pierce and Charles “Jesse” Pierce; sisters-in-law, Sonja Pierce (Loren Jr.) and Susan Pierce; and nephews, Joey Pierce and Dennis Pierce.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Curt Backhaus will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
