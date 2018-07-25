McCann “Pat” Rice, 88, of Tomah, passed away suddenly but peacefully, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at the Tomah Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 20, 1929, to McCann and Kathryn (Welch) Rice.
After graduating from high school, Pat served in the Air Force for four years. He went on to work at the Tomah VA Hospital in PMRS—Physical Medicine and Rehab Clinic, where he retired in 1985. During his time at the VA, he also worked simultaneously at the Power & Light Company for 30 years. Pat was an active member at the Queen of the Apostles Church and enjoyed many years as a KC member and usher. He had many joys in life, including Christmas for the Elderly, which he looked forward to every year, fishing, hunting, cutting wood, bowling and his morning coffee club with the guys at the Break Room. Pat helped cleaning gravestones at many local cemeteries and took great pride in the finished product, thanks to his “special formula.” He was an avid Brewers and Packers fan and also loved following the Tomah sports teams. Pat was always there to lend a helping hand and would do anything for anybody at the drop of a hat.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie; children, David (Carol) Rice, Steven (Tammy) Rice, Greg (Greta) Rice, Brian (Glenna) Rice, Patrice (Craig) Hohn and Rhonda (Scott) Dart; 12 grandchildren, David Rice Jr., Melissa (Lee) Hart, Stephanie Rice, Matt (Sierra) Rice, Amy (Floyd) Kingsley, Holly (Greg) Gerke, Makayla (fiancé, Drew Weis) Hohn, Collin Rice, Morgan Hohn, Phillip Dart, Myella Dart and Kacia Dart; five great-grandchildren, Haylee, Rowan, Dylan, Andrew and Evie; and a brother, John Rice.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and seven siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, 10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Monday, July 30, with a 3:30 rosary, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Queen of the Apostles School. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.