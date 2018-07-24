SEATTLE/WILTON — Paul R. Kruse, 72, of Seattle and formerly of Wilton passed away Feb. 26, 2018.
He was born March 3, 1945, to Karl and Barbara (Harrison) Kruse in Sparta.
Paul was a 1963 graduate of Wilton High School, where he excelled in many sports. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1963 to 1966, in Okinawa, Japan and Fort McCord, Wash.
Paul was united in marriage to Rosalyn Flock Aug. 26, 1967, enjoying over 50 years of marriage. Paul and Rosalyn moved to Washington State shortly after marriage, where they raised their three boys.
In Washington, Paul began his 35-year career with the Boeing Company. While at Boeing, Paul worked for a variety of programs, including the 777, AWACS and cruise missile. His work took him and his family around the world, including several years worked in Iran and Saudi Arabia.
After retirement from Boeing, Paul enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and playing golf with his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his wife, Rosalyn of Auburn, Wash.; sons, Todd (Lisa) Kruse of Auburn, Trevor Kruse of Bellevue, Wash., and Brian (Leslie) Kruse of Auburn; his grandchildren, Ashley, Madison, Hunter and Mia; his siblings, Pete (Nancy) Kruse of New Mexico, Don (Bev) Kruse of Neosho, Wis., Greg (Susan) Kruse of Morrison, Ill., and Dr. Diana Kruse of Middleton, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Jerry Flock and Tom (Jackie) Flock of Tomah; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Barbara; an older brother, Karl Kruse Jr.; his stepmother, Lottie; brother, Richard Gini; sister-in-law, LaVonne Gini; and brother-in-law, Dr. Walter Baranowski.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wilton. Pastor Brad Lindberg will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Wilton. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, Aug. 4, at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.