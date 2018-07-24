STAUNTON-Va. — Retired Cmdr. John Preston Wilkinson, MSC/USN, 80, of 71 Whispering Oaks Drive, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018.
Born Sept. 28, 1937, in Milwaukee, he was the son of John Henry and Mary Frances (Preston) Wilkinson.
He was a graduate of Tomah High School, George Washington University and Pepperdine University, and earned a Master’s degree in human resources management. Cmdr. Wilkinson served in the U. S. Navy for 28 years, retiring in 1986.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Mary Sue Wayland Wilkinson. Surviving are his wife, Donna Hevener Wilkinson; three children, Mary Elizabeth Wilkinson of Norfolk, Va., John Thomas Wilkinson and Carol Judge of Virginia Beach, Va., and Patrick Timothy Wilkinson and wife, Denise of Virginia Beach; two stepsons, Kenneth W. McCoy II and wife, Heather of Ashburn, Va., and Jason M. McCoy and wife, Melissa of Stephens City, Va.; two grandchildren, Jessica Elaine and Ryan Michael Wilkinson; a stepgranddaughter, Ashley McCoy; and twin stepgrandsons, Jackson and Carter McCoy.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 27, in Trinity Episcopal Church, officiated by the Rev. Paul Nancarrow. Burial with military honors will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bear Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Trinity Episcopal Church Noon Lunch Program, P. O. Box 208, Staunton, Va., 24402; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Va., 22901.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at bearfuneralhome.com.