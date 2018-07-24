Roy Caudle, 74, of Tomah passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Tomah VA Hospital.
He was born July 2, 1944, to Kathleen (Neeley) Ledford and George Caudle in Fayetteville, Ark.
After graduating from high school, Roy joined the Navy. He served from July 31, 1963, to Sept. 6, 1979. He worked at the Tomah Veterans Hospital from 1980 to 2002, in housekeeping.
Roy enjoyed riding his Spider and participated in the Cannon Ball Run. He also enjoyed fishing, going on rides and bird watching. He enjoyed Bluegrass festivals and spending time with his family. Roy had a big heart and considered his nieces and nephews as his children.
He is survived by his sister, Glenda Hancock of Warrens; his niece, Deborah (Patrick) Eirschele of Tomah; nephews, David (Nancy) Atkins of Swainsboro, Ga., Daniel (Karen) Atkins of North Augusta, S.C., and Andrew (Jacque) Hancock of Warrens; many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Caudle and Kathleen Ledford.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 27, at the Warren Mills Cemetery, Warrens. A lunch will follow at Pizones, 202 Superior Ave., Tomah.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Last Paw Rescue, 2105 Hollister Ave, Tomah, WI, 54660. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.