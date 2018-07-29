WEST SALEM — Verlin Paul Amberson, 82, of West Salem, formerly of Oakdale/Tomah passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, surrounded by his family, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.