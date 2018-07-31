Who is Frank King?
Jim Weinzatl, executive director of the Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum, wants people to know. He said visitors will get the answers when the museum hosts Frank King Day Sunday, Aug. 5.
“At one time Frank King was known in this town and up and down the streets. there were signs on all the street signs that said ‘boyhood home of Frank King,’” he said. “Frank King has kind of gotten forgotten.”
Weinzatl said it bothers him that people aren’t aware of King, the creator and artist of the nationally syndicated Gasoline Alley comic strip.
“When our visitors come in I ask them ‘have you ever heard of Frank King?’ So many do not know who he was, they never heard of him and yet he was probably the most famous person to come out of Tomah,” he said. “He should be known and his legacy continued.”
King based Gasoline Alley in Tomah and drew his characters from people in the city.
King was born April 9, 1883, in Cashton and moved to Tomah with his parents at four weeks old. He grew up in Tomah, graduating from Tomah High School in 1901.
Following graduation, King got a job working at the Minnesota Times newspaper as an artist/cartoonist.
He later attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. While in School King worked at the Chicago American newspaper, and after school he worked for the Chicago Examiner for three years doing sketches, diagrams, layouts, courtroom scenes, portraits of theatrical personalities and city officials and disasters and fires. In 1909 he began working for the Chicago Tribune.
While employed by the Tribune, King went overseas during World War I as a war correspondent drawing battles and sending back cartoon strips. When he returned he began drawing comics for children and adults.
Eventually he began the comic strip Gasoline Alley. It became so popular that it was printed from coast to coast. The comic strip’s characters were used in advertising and books, dolls, and toys, and a movie and television show were produced based on it.
King retired from the strip in 1951 before moving to Florida with his wife and high school sweetheart Delia Drew as a millionaire.
The comic strip continues today and is on its fourth cartoonist.
From 1994 to 2007 an annual Gasoline Alley Day was held in Gillett Park in August, which is why Weinzatl chose August to host the museum’s Frank King Day.
“Frank King Day I’m hoping will be successful enough to continue with it, and perhaps we can bring back Frank King Day (to the city),” he said.
Weinzatl is excited for the event.
“It’s kind of something different that we’ve never really done,” he said.
On Aug. 5 the museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. There will be a tour of the Frank King items and refreshments. Reproductions of King’s art work will be available for purchase.
