It will be a day of music for Tomah.
On Saturday, Aug. 11 the first Music on Milwaukee Street will take place beginning at 3:30 p.m. and continue into the evening.
Leah Burns, special event coordinator with the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, said the opportunity to host the music festival came after Fort McCoy cancelled its annual concert this year.
“We’ve been hearing from the community that they’re looking for more things to do in Tomah, and we want to bring those things to the downtown area,” she said. “We thought (this) was a great opportunity to keep those visitors and residents in town and to have a great musical event.”
Three bands will play at the festival.
The first band of the day will be Greg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, a band from La Crosse that plays a variety of music from country-folk to country, bluegrass and rock.
Duncan Peterson, a Tomah local, will follow. Peterson has played at local restaurants and at Americana Music in the Park.
The festival will close with the Tim Sigler Band, a country and classic rock band from the Twin Cities in Minnesota.
Burns said the bands will be a good fit for the festival.
“We knew we wanted somebody local and thought Duncan Peterson was a great fit for us, and then we just heard great things about the other bands,” she said. “
Burns said the other two bands “have done some tours nearby, but neither have performed in Tomah before, but we found out about them by word of mouth and invited them.”
Tickets for the event are $10 in advance, which can be purchased at the Chamber office or Chamber website. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Attendees must be 21 to attend, Burns said, because alcohol will be present.
Milwaukee Street will be closed for the concert, with the stage facing west at the intersection of Milwaukee and Kilbourn Avenue between the Tomah Cash Store, Western Technical College and the Kupper-Ratsch Senior Center, Burns said. There will be no detours.
“It’s right in the heart of downtown − we couldn’t be positioned any better,” she said. “There’s plenty of parking in that area. It makes it accessible to residents who choose to park at their homes and for visitors who are traveling to the festival.”
Burns hopes the festival attracts between 800 and 1,000 people.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase at the festival, but Burns recommends attendees bring lawn chairs to remain comfortable since it will be a long day.
Burns is excited for the event and hopes it does well enough to continue in the future.
“I am looking forward to seeing all the bands play and just seeing everybody who comes out to the music festival having a good time in the downtown area,” she said.
The Chamber is still looking for volunteers to help sell tickets the day of the event. Contact Burns at 608-377-7901 for more information or to volunteer.
