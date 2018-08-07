Riders from across Wisconsin joined together at The Highground to celebrate the completion of the 34th annual bicycle tour Aug. 5.
Four routes and a solo rider from La Crosse began their journey to The Highground Veterans Memorial Park days earlier from several locations in Wisconsin. The bicycle riders obtained pledges and donations for their trip from individual and corporate sponsors.
The western route, originating from New Richmond, was led by Jerry Simon, Randy Meyer and Rob Thyne.
The eastern route from Appleton was led by Jim and Curt Braatz.
The southern route from Madison was led by Andrew and Nicole Smith and Karen and Steve Swader.
The northern route, starting in Hayward and with some riders pedaling from Neillsville to Hayward to begin their tour, was led by Mike and Kathy Gleisner and Tom Kingsbury.
Over $48,000 was raised, which will help The Highground continue its mission of education and healing for veterans, their families and all who visit.
The 35th annual Highground Bike Tour will be held Aug. 2-9, 2019. Organizers say it will be a special tour, coinciding with The Highground's 2019 Heroes Bike Ride led by Kingsbury, who will raise awareness for PTSD and other issues that impact military veterans.
For more information on the 2019 tour and the Heroes Ride, visit to thehighground.us, call 715-743-4224, or email events@thehighground.us.
