The Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center, along with the American Red Cross, will host a blood drive Thursday, Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Conference Room 1724.
To make an appointment, call Sara Whiskin at 608-372-1641 (email: sarah.whiskin@va.gov) or Torgie Steinhoefel at 608-372-1709 (email: torgie.steinhoefel@va.gov).
Appointments can also be made by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
