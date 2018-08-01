Pam Buchda has a passion for senior services in the Tomah area.
On July 2, Buchda, a former city of Tomah city council member and activities director at Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, took the reins as the new Kupper-Ratsch Senior Center coordinator.
“I loved my job where I was, but I love the job here, too. I’ve had a passion for the Senior Center, Senior and Disabled Services for the city since before it started,” Buchda said. “When Ed (Thompson) was ... mayor, he’s the one who started the Senior and Disabled Services for the city, and we talked about it before he started it, and I’ve been on the board since the beginning.”
Born in La Crosse and raised in Melrose, Buchda has been working with seniors for much of her adult life and has developed a passion for it. She loves working with senior citizens.
“Before becoming coordinator, I was the activity director at Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation,” she said. “I was there since Jan. 3, 1989, then I was gone from 2005 to 2007 and came back. But four years before that I was at another home as activity director. Then those two years I was gone I was at other homes as activity director, so I’ve been with seniors for a long time.”
Buchda said she applied for the job because it was a good opportunity that came up at the right time.
“I didn’t know Delia was going to retire when she did. I thought there were a few more years before that decision had to be made,” Buchda said. “I knew I would have to make a decision to apply or not when the position came open ... There’s just lots of factors in there, but she retired when she did, and I had to make the decision when I did.”
So far, it has been a good transition, Buchda said. The job is going well, but there’s a learning curve.
The first curve was learning how to make coffee, Buchda said. It’s a staple at the senior center but not something she indulges in.
Besides that, she’s been learning the routines of the people who come to the center and how they like things. She has made some organizational changes that she feels are beneficial, such as where the loan closet is located.
“During that interim time the loan closet was moved to city hall so people could still borrow equipment. It was decided ... my second day that everything would come back here so I could handle it,” she said. “The nutrition site manager and I looked at things and she suggested that if be on the main floor ... So we made space for it ... That wasn’t something we planned to do, but it made a lot of sense. I couldn’t see myself hauling wheelchairs up and down the basement stairs.”
There are similarities and differences to her old job, Buchda said. She’s still coordinating and setting up activities ahead of time and booking people to come in, but the job also comes with responsibilities she has never had before.
“I’m responsible for the building vs. ‘I’m responsible for just a department over there,’” she said. “The activities − doing the activity calendar, doing the newsletter, booking, talking to people, groups coming in, working with volunteers, trying to build a volunteer program − all of those are things that I’ve done before for years.”
The one thing that didn’t change when she switched jobs is what she likes about her work.
“It’s the same thing I liked about my old job — the people,” she said. “It’s different people − well some of them I know from (before) ... but the people make the job.”
