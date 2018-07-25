The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center, Sparta Chamber of Commerce, Tomah Journal, Monroe County Herald, Tomah Rotary, WCOW/Sparta-Tomah Broadcasting and Magnum Media, awill conduct a Monroe County Sheriff Candidates’ forum at the Tomah High School Auditorium Tuesday, Aug. 7 beginning at 7 p.m.
Republican candidates include business owner and Sergeant Major for the U.S. Army Rick Dickenson, village of Wilton police chief and ambulance director Jeremy Likely, former Tomah Police Department chief Wes Revels and Tomah Police Department lieutenant Ron Waddell.
Democratic candidate Jeff Schwanz of Tomah has also been invited to attend.
“Our intent is to poll the candidates on the many policing and safety issues important to our businesses and our county,” Tomah Chamber President and CEO Tina Thompson said. “We will likely see questions about the candidates’ qualifications and experience, business concerns in Monroe County, the department’s community outreach, crime concerns in the region and several questions from the floor.”
Thompson said the format of the forum will be simple: Each candidate will have a timed opportunity to introduce themselves. Lots will be drawn to determine order and then it will follow a round-robin format. WCOW news director Clary Harris will moderate and ask preset questions from the Chambers and the public as well as questions from the floor. Each candidate will have a timed opportunity to answer the question. All questions will be vetted for appropriateness and content.
“The Tomah and Sparta Chambers of Commerce are happy to be sponsoring this public forum on behalf of our members,” said John Hendricks, director of the Sparta Area Chamber. “This is an important race and we all benefit from an informed electorate.”
Hendricks encouraged the public to attend the forum. Members of the public who would like their question considered should send their question via email to tthompson@tomahwisconsin.com.
The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 14 to narrow the pool of candidates to one Republican candidate for the Nov. 6 general election. Schwanz is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
For more information, contact Thompson at the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center office at 608-372-2166.
