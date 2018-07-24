A 77-year-old Ontario man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense drunk driving after a July 9 traffic stop in the town of Wells.
A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling westbound on Hwy. 71 shortly after 1:30 a.m. when he observed a Chevrolet Astro van driven by Eddie Ben Sanders with a defective headlight. The report says the vehicle was also traveling 64 mph in a 55 mph zone. A check of the license plate came back registered to an individual other than Sanders.
The report said Sanders “appeared to be in disarray.” He had difficulty finding his identification and slurred his speech. The deputy observed a slight odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. Sanders reportedly told the deputy that the odor was the result of cherry chewing tobacco and that he hadn’t consumed alcohol since a New Year’s Eve party in 2014. The report said Sanders later police he had consumed beer but no liquor.
Wells reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .114. He was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, and bail jumping for violating a Vernon County bond condition that prohibits him from operating a motor vehicle until his driving privileges are restored.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
