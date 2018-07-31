A 50-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense drunk driving after Monroe County police received a traffic complaint July 6.
A caller told police that a vehicle driven by Lyle J. Litfin was “all over the road” shortly after 11 p.m. on Hwy. PP in the town of Byron and nearly went into the ditch. The caller made contact with Litfin and later told police that Litfin was highly intoxicated and could barely talk. Litfin drove from the scene, and police went to his Grover Street address.
The report says Litfin was visibly intoxicated when police arrived. Liftin admitted to consuming eight beers but denied the witness’ account of erratic driving, according to the report.
Litfin reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .199. He told police he had a dislike of needles but ultimately agreed to a blood draw.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
