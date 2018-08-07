Two people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after a July 17 traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
Christopher Robert Diehlmann, 31, La Crosse, and Asia M. Johnson, 32, Melrose, were allegedly found with methamphetamine after police pulled over a vehicle with a defective registration lamp shortly before 11 p.m. on Hwy. 27.
Police were informed that both the driver, Johnson, and Diehlmann had active warrants, and they were both placed under arrest. A search of Diehlmann allegedly found several baggies containing what police believe was methamphetamine. Diehlman denied ownership and said the baggies belonged to a friend.
During a search of the vehicle, police found a container with several white baggies of methamphetamine, according to the report. Police also found a duffle bag that allegedly contained smoking devices for methamphetamine and marijuana, a cut straw, a baggie containing less than one gram of marijuana and a piece of soft white foam.
Police then searched the trunk and found an Altoids container that allegedly contained 28.7 grams of methamphetamine and a sandwich bag containing a pill identified as Vyvanese.
The report says there were two young children in the vehicle.
Diehlmann and Johnson were both referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Diehlmann was also referred for delivery of methamphetamine and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug. Johnson was also referred for possession of marijuana.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
