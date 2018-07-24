Three Edward Jones financial advisors are supporting a school supplies donation campaign by using their branch offices as drop-off locations for a school supplies drive.
“We’re asking Tomah residents to donate school supplies or volunteer their time,” Lenny Bakken said. “These donations can add value as one more student will be provided with the appropriate tools to begin or continue his or her learning and development.”
The items needed for the school supply drive include notebooks, pens, pencils, tissues, erasers, markers, highlighters, folders calculators and backpacks.
Local residents can help by dropping off items to the Edward Jones branch offices during regular business hours starting Friday, July 27. Donations will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 17.
The branch addresses are:
- Lenny Bakken, 201 Helen Walton Dr.
- Jeremy Haun, 1115 N. Superior Ave, Suite 3
- Griffin Moe, 1509 Superior Ave. South.
No monetary donations are being accepted.
