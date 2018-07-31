The Tomah School Board will conduct a special meeting Monday, Aug. 6 to discuss extending its authority to exceed state-impose revenue caps.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Tomah Area School District voters approved an April 2016 referendum to exceed state-imposed revenue caps by $1.5 million for each of the following three years. To continue spending beyond the cap, the board must go to the voters again in April 2019.
The agenda includes an update on survey from School Perceptions, a consulting firm hired by the district to gauge public opinion.
A pair of unrelated matters are also on the agenda. The board will act on resignations and approval of contracts and consider open enrollment requests.
