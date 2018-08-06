The Tomah School Board Monday began laying the groundwork for the next tax levy referendum during a special meeting at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The board took no action but discussed the possibility of the next referendum covering four years instead of three and asking for less than the $1.5 million that voters approved in April 2016.
Local school district spending is limited by state-imposed revenue limits, but school districts are allowed to ask voters for permission to spend beyond the cap. Tomah Area School District voters in April 2016 voted to exceed the cap by $1.5 million for each of the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. It was the first time the district had been granted the additional spending authority since the revenue limits were created in 1995.
The school district's authority to spend beyond the cap expires unless another referendum is passed next spring.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said she doesn't anticipate the next referendum asking for more than $1.5 million and could possibly seek less depending on the how future budget projections look. She said the district's long-term budget outlook has improved since the 2016 referendum.
"The good news is that the projections of an increased mill rate never came to fruition," Zahrte said. "The mill rate dropped."
The school district has retained the firm of School Perceptions to prepare a survey that's scheduled to be mailed to district residents in September. The district used School Perceptions prior to the 2016 referendum.
Zahrte and board members also plan to repeat the community outreach of three years ago. Board members Gary Grovesteen and John McMullen said a series of open meetings throughout the district was critical to the getting the 2016 referendum passed.
"That personal contact really helped," Grovesteen said.
If the board pursues another referendum, it would likely go on the April 2019 ballot to coincide with the regularly scheduled spring election.
