Foosball players get their kicks at Monroe County Fair
Being a live foosball player is not easy.
Members of the Tomah Area Credit Union team, the TACU Avengers, discovered that during the human foosball tournament at the Monroe County Fair Wednesday evening. The event was held during the first night of the fair at Tomah Recreation Park.
Human foosball is a challenge, said team member Amber Zuelke, who assumed the character of Scarlet Witch.
"This is harder than it looks — way harder than it looks," she said.
Her teammate Abby Pilot, or Captain Citrus, agreed.
"I'm glad we had a three-minute recess," she said.
Rachel Oakes of the Timberwood Bank team T*Wood Foosers said her team put forth a good effort.
"In the first part ... our goalie, she had a lot of pressure put on her because they kept the ball at that end," she said. "Then it was great to see the second half that we were kind of all over the board, but we did score points, which is success right there."
Tim Adler, Tomah's fire chief, said the biggest challenge of the game is moving.
"You've got to keep your hands on the poles, and the biggest thing is to slide as a unit and try to keep the ball below the poles," he said.
The event was put together by the Monroe County Agricultural Society and managed by the Tomah Fire department.
Human foosball was a positive addition to the fair, Oakes said.
"We love the fair ... and it's something new to do, so we're very supportive of it," she said.
Megan Mickelson, who played for the Fire Kickers team, agreed that the game was a good addition. Mickelson is a Department of Natural Resources forest ranger and a structural fire fighter.
"This is something unique. I've never played before, so it was definitely worth playing," she said. "It builds good camaraderie with the other firefighters in the department. It's a fun thing to do."
Agricultural Society president Chris Schreier said attendance and interest was positive for the first year. The number of teams was capped at 10, which produced competition that lasted 2 ½ hours. He said adding more teams would have made the event too long.
He said human foosball was a good time for both participants and spectators.
"The crowd is loving it and all the contestants," he said. "We had numerous people who wanted to enter after they found out we had it. But we've got 10 teams, so it's a great event for families and kids to watch."
Meghan Flynn can be reached at meghan.flynn@lee.net.
