The 7 Rivers Alliance, Cooperative Educational Service Agency #4 and Viterbo University are co-sponsoring a workshop focusing on internships and apprenticeships.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 19 at Cranberry Country Lodge in Tomah and will include lunch. Early registration is $25 until Sept. 1, when it will increase to $30.
Chris Hardie, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance, said the workshop is part of ongoing strategies and initiatives outlined in the Workforce Innovation for a Strong Economy (WISE) plan to help grow and develop the local workforce.
“One way companies and organizations can grow and recruit workers is through internships and apprenticeships,” Hardie said. “This event will help answer questions and provide practical information to help accomplish that.”
The workshop will include presentations and panel discussions with local experts, employers and employees. Apprenticeship information will focus on both youth apprenticeships − overseen by CESA 4 − and registered apprenticeships in construction and other trades overseen by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
To register for the event, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/internships-apprenticeships-event-tickets-48413542208.
For additional questions, contact Hardie at chris@7riversalliance.org.
