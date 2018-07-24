The last day in July marks the first day of the annual Jackson County Fair.
Beginning on Wednesday, July 31 it will mark the 159th year of the fair, which will run through Sunday, Aug. 5 in Black River Falls
Judy Hunter, Jackson County Fair Board secretary/treasurer, said the fair is important for the county because it attracts people.
"It’s a definite boost to the economy," Hunter said. "Judges that stay over, people come from out of town to see grandchildren, it brings the community together. It’s a good, clean event that I’ve been in for 18 years ... and it brings people together to see what everybody does, and it’s an economy booster."
Amanda Gunn, director of the Black River Area Chamber of Commerce, agrees.
"It brings a lot of people into our area − people really enjoy the fair" she said. "People enjoy the tractor pull and (demolition) derby, kids rides, and the booths are very informative. It’s also nice to see all the projects and things people have been working on to enter into the fair."
It's a great overall experience, Gunn said. There is a lot to see, and Gunn said it's easy to spend a day or two at the fairgrounds just to see and experience everything.
She enjoys attending the fair to see the variety of activities − the different vendors, booths, animals and the fair food.
What Hunter likes about the fair is that it's for youngsters.
"It's for the kids, the youth, the 4-H and FFA, open class and junior fair," she said. "It's about the youth, and it's fun to see all the exhibits and things they do."
New at the fair this year is the Kid's Power Wheels Demolition Derby. It begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday and is followed by the regular Demolition Derby at 12:30 p.m.
Hunter said the power wheels derby differs from the regular demolition derby. The youngsters operate small, off-road vehicles, and balloons will be attached to the vehicles. The object is to pop the other vehicles' balloons.
Some of the returning events at the fair include:
- Miss Jackson County coronation on July 31 at 7 p.m. at the Lunda Theater.
- Jackson County Tractor Pull on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.
- CC Bucking Bulls Rodeo Company Full Rodeo on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. in the grandstands.
- Western Wisconsin Truck Pullers on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. in the grandstands.
- Badger State Tractor/Truck Pull on Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstands.
For a complete schedule of events go to jacksoncountyfairwi.com/fair-schedule.
