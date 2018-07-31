Additional patrol deputies have been approved for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office over the next two years.
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to add, if funds are available, one new patrol deputy position in 2019 and another in 2020.
The board approved the resolution 13-0 with three supervisors absent.
Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins said the new positions are necessary as calls for service have been increasing year over year.
"We had a study starting three years ago just of our calls for service. In 2015 we had 24,353 calls, 2016 we had 25,010 calls and 2017 we had an increase of 25,437 calls," he said. "That tells you the dire need I have for these positions."
As of Aug. 1 the Sheriff's Office have had 11,079 calls for service.
Perkins as calls increase during the months of June, July, August and September because there's of tourism, there's more people in the summer months.
"That's the trend, but it could change at any time," he said.
Calls have gone up for serious crimes as well, Perkins said. Up to three officers are now needed for what used to be a one-man call. Guns and knives are involved regularly.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is utilized regularly for backup for domestics, Perkins said. It isn't ideal because the State Patrol has its own roads to patrol.
At least three to five patrol deputy positions have been lost since he began working in the office 30 years ago, Perkins said.
The new patrol deputies will most likely cover either the first shift or second shift. Perkins said the first shift, the day shift, is the busiest. Three deputies are typically out patrolling per shift, one to the east, one to the west and one floats.
Supervisor Paul Steele said a position increase is needed.
"There is an excessive need to increase the amount of patrol officers we have on the road," he said. "It needs to be priority for this county to get more officers on the road. ... The county's responsibility is public safety. This is the first line of defense of public safety, and to me it's the most important job from the county. It's our job to protect people."
In other business the board approved a resolution to purchase a building at 206 South K St. in Sparta for University of Wisconsin-Extension. The county's 2015 long-range facilities plan calls for vacating the building at the Rolling Hills campus, which includes UW-Extension and the county's zoning and forestry departments.
The board voted 12-1, with three absent, to purchase the building.
A budget adjustment was also approved for the purchase of the building. The funding will come from the 2018 contingency fund and long-range capital improvement funds for a total of $157,050.
County finance director Tina Osterberg said $133,000 was budgeted for the purchase figuring in acquisition costs and insurance and that $18,000 was budgeted for repairs, upgrades and maintenance. Another $3,000 was budgeted for any information system upgrades to the building.
The budget adjustment passed 11-2 and was contingent upon approval of the resolution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.