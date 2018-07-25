SPARTA — One hundred sixty acres of land will be added to the Monroe County Forest.
The purchase of land was approved by the Monroe County Board of Superivors Tuesday during the board's regular monthly meeting in Sparta.
The board voted 7-6 to approve the purchase, with supervisors Cedric Schnitzler, Mary Von Ruden, Douglas Path, Rodney Sherwood, Paul Steele and Mary Cook dissenting.
Chad Ziegler, Monroe County Parks & Forestry director, said the purchase is beneficial for the county.
"It's adjacent to the county forest. We have a mile of contiguous boundary," he said. "It helps reduce landscape fragmentation in an era where we're developing and parceling things at an unbelievable rate ... it decreases opportunities for boundary disputes and ... benefits wildlife habitat."
Forest management will also benefit from the land purchase, Ziegler said.
"We're doing it sustainably. We'll be able to do it forever," he said. "Trees, plants, wildlife, what we do on the land is great for water quality. We provide great buffers when we receive giant rainstorm events like we had last year in July. Our county forest is minimally affected because of the land management that we do and the minimal development on the property."
The purchase will also support the economy, Ziegler said.
"Tourism and recreation and forest products are huge industries in the state, probably in the top five," he said. "This is directly supporting both of those industries and providing to the economy."
There is a potential $200,000 in revenue from timber sales on the property over the next 20 years, Ziegler said.
The property is also beneficial for county relations with Fort McCoy, Ziegler said. It's about .7 miles from the North Impact Area, where most of the noise from training and maneuvering is generated, and Ziegler said there is concern about development in the area.
Fort McCoy sent a letter of support for the purchase. The town of New Lyme, where the land is located, also sent a letter of support.
No county tax levy money will be used to purchase the land, which cost $376,000, Ziuegler said. The funding will come from applying to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources under the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship land acquisition grant program and the county forest project loan funding, also from the DNR.
Supervisor Mary Cook objected to the county acquiring additional land.
"There's other things we can do besides spending our money on forest," she said. "I think we can better use our money ... for something more beneficial to the taxpayers. I think that's a lot of acres for a county to have."
Ziegler said residential development is not an answer to tax relief. He said t's not as much of a benefit as people think.
"The town of New Lyme is 60 percent government-owned land, and they have one of the lowest mill rates in the county," he said. "That right there explains to me that because they don't have all that residential development, they have a lot less expenses."
The county has just under 7,300 acres of county forest land. Ziegler said that is low compared to neighboring Juneau, Jackson, Clark and Wood counties. Juneau County has 20,000 acres, Jackson has 122,000 acres, Clark has 150,000 acres and Wood has 40,000 acres. Some northern counties have over 200,000 acres.
Supervisor James Schroeder said the land is important for the county to have but also said the county should sell some land to compensate for the increase in acreage.
"Of all properties we should own, this property is one that the county should probably buy," he said. "But I look at it, too, that we're getting into a lot of acreage that the county shouldn't have, and maybe we should start looking at devising a way to get rid of some of our other county land if we could."
Supervisor Nodji VanWychen also believes it's an important piece of land for the county to have.
"As a county, we want to be good neighbors with Fort McCoy because Fort McCoy is one of the largest economic institutions in this county, and they are looking for a good buffer zone from that impact area," she said. "I think it's wise for us. This is not just any old 160 acres, it's special."
