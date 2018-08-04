The Monroe County Land Stewardship Awards Committee is seeking nominations for Outstanding Conservation Farmer of the Year and Conservationist of the Year.
The Monroe County Land Stewardship Awards Committee is a group led by the Monroe County Land Conservation Department that also includes the local Department of Natural Resources foresters, Natural Resources Conservation Service, University of Wisconsin-Extension and farmers and landowners who are interested in recognizing individuals who are doing an outstanding job of using conservation practices and promoting conservation.
Outstanding Conservation Farmer of the Year is a awarded to an active farmer with a long track record of implementing conservation practices as part of their farming operation.
Outstanding Conservationist is open to any landowner (who is not actively farming), educator, organization, municipality or other entity that has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to conservation.
Nomination forms are available at the Monroe County Land Conservation Office and through its website: https://tinyurl.com/y8gayy7k and are due by September 1.
Award recipients will be recognized at the Stewardship Awards Banquet on Jan. 26, 2019, along with recognition of the Outstanding County Tree Farmer recipient.
For more information contact the Monroe County Land Conservation office at 608-269-8973.
