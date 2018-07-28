The American Red Cross has announced a series of local blood drives in August.
“Patients don’t get a summer break from the need for lifesaving treatments, so it is critical that hospitals have access to blood products each and every day,” said Laura McGuire, external communications manager of the Badger-Hawkeye Blood Services Region. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, but the emergency need remains. Those who haven’t rolled up a sleeve to give are urged to do so today.”
McGuire said there is a particular need for type O blood, which plays an important role in ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any Rh-positive blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient. It’s what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.
Local drives will be held at the following locations:
- Aug. 1 Hillsboro Firemen's Community Center, 203 Mill St. 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 2: Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave., noon-5 p.m.
- Aug. 3: Cashton High School, 540 Coe St., noon to 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 6: Fort McCoy, 1571 South 9th Ave., 10:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m.
- Aug. 6: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 517 Grayside Ave., Mauston, 12:30-5 p.m.
- Aug. 18: Wilton Community Center, 400 East Street, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Aug. 21: Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
All who donate blood or platelets July 30 through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
