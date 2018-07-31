Area residents can thank emergency services personnel who will be featured during this year’s Monroe County National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Tomah’s Winnebago Park. Coordinated by the Tomah Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Department, there is no charge to attend the 16th annual event scheduled from 4-8 p.m.
“Even though they may not consider themselves heroes, police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, first responders and hospital staff are heroes in the jobs they do every day, and that’s why we want to put them in the spotlight, ” said Tomah Memorial Hospital community outreach community health nurse Angela Krueger, BSN, RN.
Krueger said children and adults are encouraged to join the theme by dressing as their favorite super hero.
Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit, crime prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime watch groups and law enforcement agencies throughout the country. Locally, safety officials say the event helps build relationships that create safe communities.
“It’s a great event,” said Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson. “It brings law enforcement together with all of the organizations to strengthen that neighborhood spirit and the police-community relationships that we have.”
Nicholson said that while no community is totally crime-free, the Tomah area is a safe place to live and raise a family.
“Without the community we can’t fix any of the problems that are out there,” said Nicholson. “We have excellent support from our community.”
More than 40 not-for-profit organizations will have various exhibits, information booths, displays on things like: nutrition, school bus safety, weather storm spotting, parenting information, water safety, car seat checks, home electricity safety, seat belt use, boating safety, ATV safety, poison control, mental health, first aid during the event.
Attendees who stop at least 10 displays and get a special NNO card punched can register for a chance to win a three-night stay at JellyStone Park Camp/Resort in Warrens.
Officials ask residents to park in the Tomah High School parking lot and walk across Butts Avenue to enter Winnebago Park located adjacent to Lake Tomah.
Children three to 15 years old can learn safety lessons for riding a bicycle during the Tomah Police Department’s Bike Safety Expo from 4-6 p.m. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. The expo will include safety tips and on-site bicycle licensing. Parents must be present, and children are reminded to have a bike and helmet. Prizes will be awarded after bicycle course stations close at 5:45 p.m. All stations must be completed to qualify for the drawings. Children must be present to win prizes. The first 250 children will receive a complimentary backpack with school supplies provided by Wal-Mart.
The area K-9 unit and combined tactical unit will be part of a live demonstration, while a mock traffic crash, complete with the use of the Jaws of Life, will feature fire and rescue units from several Monroe County agencies beginning at 7 p.m.
Weather permitting, Gundersen Health System’s MedLink AIR is scheduled to be on display.
Food and refreshment sales will be available, plus there will be children’s activities, including a Spiderman bounce house sponsored by Tomah Memorial Hospital and an inflatable obstacle game sponsored by Tomah Rotary.
