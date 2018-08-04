Tomah FFA recently returned from the Wisconsin FFA state convention in Madison.
The chapter and several students won awards at the convention
4 Gold Ranking Proficiency Awards: Mark Kortbein received Gold in wildlife management and was state winner in grain production. Colby Von Haden received gold in swine production, and Jordan Kuehl received gold in vegetable production.
Travis Von Haden received the Three Star Leader Award.
Colby Von Haden received a Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship and will travel to Washington, D.C. for a week-long FFA leadership conference.
5 State Degree Recipient—Carisa Cleven, Trenda Conant, Kayla Stott, Travis Von Haden and Kaylee Salzwedel received their Wisconsin FFA Degree, which is the highest degree the Wisconsin Association of FFA can bestow upon a member.
Agriscience Fair—Hannah Walters and Sierra Steele received first place and are nominated to nationals for their Agriscience Fair project on horse tail growth using various products. Travis Von Haden and Carisa Cleven also placed first and are nominated to nationals for their Agriscience Fair project on radish growth with varying climates.
Tomah FFA also received a Three Star ranking for its National Chapter Award. The is an award application that ranks chapters based on their activities meeting the National FFA Vision Statement of building communities, strengthening agriculture and growing leaders. Only the top 25 chapters receive a Three Star ranking, and Tomah’s application will be sent on to nationals to be ranked on the national level.
