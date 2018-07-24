Tomah Memorial Hospital has seen an increase in cases of Lyme disease.
TMH marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said 19 cases have been reported so far in June and July. A year ago, the hospital reported 13 cases for the two summer months. Prise said the number could be higher since final numbers for July will not be tabulated until the end of the month.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged wood ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a characteristic skin rash. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully within a week or so of antibiotics. Prise said healthcare providers stress that’s it is important for anyone who develop symptoms to seek timely treatment.
The CDC reports steps to prevent Lyme disease include using insect repellent, removing ticks promptly, applying pesticides and reducing tick habitat. The ticks that transmit Lyme disease can occasionally transmit other tick-borne diseases as well.
