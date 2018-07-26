Merchants in downtown Tomah are ready to put their best foot forward during Crazy Daze Saturday, Aug. 4.
Businesses will take advantage of multiple events in the downtown area to display merchandise on the sidewalks of Tomah before an expanded customer base.
"It's one of the biggest weekends of the year," said Tina Thompson, executive director of the Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the Farmer's Market that lasts until 1 p.m. at Gillett Park.
The first of three wellness and fitness classes is 7:30 a.m. at Gillett Park, and the Tomah Torpedoes swim team hosts its annual home meet at the Tomah Aquatic Center starting at 8 a.m. Thompson said the swim meet attracts 400 swimmers, coaches, parents and fans to Tomah.
Thompson said there aren't any new activities planned for this year's event. She said the main attraction are the deals offered by downtown merchants.
"It's just fun to see all the good things that out there for sale," Thompson said. "Everybody gets their wares on the street, and it's fun to peruse and shop and see everything they're doing."
She said Crazy Daze is also an opportunity for people to meet store owners and discover what they have available.
"People become more aware of what's in the stores," Thompson said. "The day is truly a family affair. There isn't a lack of things to look at and do that day."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
