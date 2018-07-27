At first glance Wonderland High School seems like a typical high school, but it’s not.
It’s the opposite of normal, said Samantha Komay, director of the Area Community Theatre’s production of Wonderland High. It is a re-imagining of the characters from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland book series as high school students.
“We have references to what makes this school different from any other school all throughout the show, sort of the recurring theme,” Komay said. “One of the songs is called ‘We’re not Weird, it’s You.’ That sort of sets that up.”
At first the school seems completely normal, Komay said, but that changes when instead of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the students recite the Jabberwocky — a poem written by Carroll about the slaying of a creature called the Jabberwock.
Characters are changed slightly but are reminiscent of the original, Komay said.
For example, Tweedledee and Tweedledum are still in the musical but are twin girls named Sandy and DeeDee Tweedle.
Also, Alice is different, Komay said. She’s kind of like Rizzo from Grease, a bit of a mean girl — at least in the beginning.
Sydney Schroeder, who plays Alice, said what she likes about her character is how she evolves throughout the show.
“In the beginning she’s sort of a mean, nasty mean girl, and by the end she becomes who she really is, which is a caring, compassionate person,” she said. “I love how gradually she changes; it’s not all right away. She goes through a lot of thing throughout the day that helps her become who she really is.”
Blaine Baribeau said his character, Matt Adder, is similar to the Mad Hatter, on whom the character is based.
“He is obsessed with hats, and he is the school comedian and the prankster,” he said. “He just loves to make people laugh and practically himself to laugh ... I like that he’s funny, he’s energetic, and I just like to have fun with it.”
The musical also has a few new characters, including the main character Arthur, a new student at Wonderland High. The show focuses on his first day at the school.
Anderson Becker, who plays Arthur, said he’s the only normal student at school. He notices the school’s quirks and gets picked on by the other students.
To describe Arthur’s day, Becker said, “He comes to this new school and ... it’s just him saying ‘this is different, I don’t like it, but I’m here, I’m the new kid. This is weird.’” he said.
Becker likes how the musical is more than just Alice in Wonderland.
“The story to me is just a classic story,” he said. “There’s the guy meets the girl, then there’s the bad people. A very classic high school story. But I like how it has a little wink and a nod to (Alice in) Wonderland and all of that, so it’s actually cool how it does that.”
Azalea Roberts, who plays Katt, who is based on Caterpiller, agrees.
“The story, it’s very typical. The story’s not very new, but I love the way they have Alice in Wonderland. It’s great to see them (re-imagined),” she said.
Komay said that’s what she likes about the play − it’s not a copy of Alice in Wonderland.
“I love the idea of taking something that everybody knows as one way or in one setting and changing it,” she said.
Jess Hennessey, who plays the new character Dr. Bloom, the new English teacher at Wonderland High and Arthur’s mother, said what she likes about the musical is the message.
“As a mom I love that it’s about being who you are and making good choices and that you can choose your path,” she said. “I think it’s a pretty powerful message really and kind of wrapped up in a fun, whimsical way.”
